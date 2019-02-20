PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge hit the drug-smuggling organizations hard over with a substantial interception of hard narcotics, seizing $12.7 million worth of methamphetamine.

“This was an outstanding interception our officers accomplished this weekend,” said Port Director David Gonzalez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our officers’ astute sense of awareness and tenacity is unparalleled and truly commendable.”

On Saturday, February 16, CBP officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a 42-year-old Mexican man with a commercial shipment of frozen strawberries arriving from Mexico. CBP referred the shipment for further inspection and with the use of all available tools and resources, officers discovered 350 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer. CBP OFO seized 906 pounds of methamphetamine along with the tractor/trailer.

This seizure was accomplished with the utilization of non-intrusive imaging equipment along with assistance from CBP canine teams.

CBP OFO arrested the man involved in the seizure and subsequently released him to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation.