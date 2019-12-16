PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman, who has symptoms of dementia, and was last seen in Shreveport.

According to the PCSO, Kathryn Conaster was last seen at Willis Knighton Hospital, located at 2600 Greenwood Road in Shreveport. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say Conaster suffers from symptoms of Alzheimer's and dementia.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2019 Honda CRV with a Texas license plate number of LZM5665.

This is the type of vehicle Kathryn Conaster is expected to be driving.

Stock photo from Panola County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say Conatser resides in Panola County and it is unknown if she attempted to return home.

If you have any information please call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-6900 or the PCSO at (903) 693-0333