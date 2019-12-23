TEXARKANA, Texas — East Texas authorities are searching for a teen suspect in the fatal shooting of a man Sunday afternoon.

According to KTBS, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office says Amilleon Jackson, 18, of Texarkana, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Riverbend Apartments in Liberty-Eylau around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as Antonio Ramon Grigsby, 15, also of Texarakana. He is still on the loose, KTBS reports.

If you have any information regarding the crime, please contact the BCSO at (903) 798-3149.