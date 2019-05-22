HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared Monday night.

Officials said James Tudmon left his home in the 7900 block of Ashland Springs in the Cypress Springs subdivision of west Harris County. He was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said James can be aggressive if he is approached by others, especially women.

James is described as an African American male, 5 feet tall, 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black basketball shorts and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM