UVALDE — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say they are working to find out more about a helicopter crash about 80 miles west of San Antonio in Uvalde.

According to NTSB’s Twitter post, the incident involved a Bell 206B—a two-bladed, twin-engine chopper.

NTSB investigating crash Sunday of a Bell 206B in Uvalde, TX. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 4, 2018

There are no details as of yet on when exactly the crash occurred, if there were any survivors or what may have been the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

