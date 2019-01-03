ANAHUAC, Texas — Search crews have found one of two black boxes from a crashed plane in the Trinity Bay, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday.

On Sunday, February 24, the cargo plane nosedived into the bay's shallow water, killing all three pilots on board.

The black box that has been found is the cockpit voice recorder.

The NTSB said Friday afternoon the box will be taken to labs in Washington DC and analyzed there.

Investigators believe the boxes should help reveal why the Boeing 767 aircraft abruptly went into a deep dive into the water.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

