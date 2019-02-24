CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking anyone with photos or videos of the deadly cargo plane crash that happened Saturday near Anahuac to please call their offices.

The agency posted to Twitter Sunday urging any individuals with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash with the assistance from other agencies, including the FBI.

The FBI is assisting by deploying Evidence Response Teams and Crisis Management personnel.

According to Atlas Air Worldwide, which operated the 767 cargo plane for Amazon Air, the plane was flying from Miami to Houston when it crashed into Trinity Bay. In a statement they confirmed three people were onboard the plane. Initial reports indicate that there were no survivors.

“Those people and their family members are our top priority at this time. Atlas Air is cooperating fully with the FAA and NTSB. We will update as additional information becomes available."

One body has been recovered in the search for the passengers.

"We're just confirming remains," Chambers Counry Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said. "What I will tell you is I don't believe that there is any way that anybody could have survived. We're still trying to let the NTSB identify how many pilots and passengers were actually in the airplane."

Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon, also released a statement to KHOU 11 News. sending thoughts and prayers to the flight crew.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy," Clark said. "We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support."