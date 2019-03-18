DALLAS — Nearly 200 clergy members with the United Methodist Church from across North Texas are taking a stand, by sending a strong message to the LGBTQ+ community about acceptance and inclusion. The group published a full-page ad, in the form of an open letter, in Sunday’s local Dallas newspaper.

“Our hope is, that this is a first step,” said Rev. Mike Baughman of Union Coffee. He is among the 177 faith leaders who signed the letter.

Baughman says the message in the letter serves as an apology and a promise to Methodist members of the LGBTQ+ community.

”Confession is important,” Baughman added.

The letter says the decision to pen the message came after a debate at the United Methodist Church global General Conference in February.

The discussion included 864 delegates weighing in on the denomination’s policies regarding issues including same-gender weddings, and openly gay and lesbian clergy. That debate, pastors say, ended with delegates narrowly approving to continue restrictions.

Local faith leaders are now publicly saying sorry for the untold pain churches bring to its LGBTQ+ members.

Baughman explained, ”A couple of weeks ago marked Ash Wednesday, which is the beginning of Lent. Which historically in the church is a time when people see reconciliation with those that they have harmed. The United Methodist Church has done a great deal of harm, over time, to people who identify with the LGBTQ spectrum.”

The North Texas faith leaders who signed the letter say they are using the message to say all church members must be embraced, as the church continues working toward greater inclusion.

Baughman said, ”I think one of the challenges that we’ve encountered is a lot of people who are part of my worshipping congregation, who do identify on the LGBT spectrum, they came out of churches where they were welcomed, but not really. Where they were told they had a place in the church but could not serve on leadership.”

The pastors say they letter is intended to reach out to those who have been harmed.

”There’s a lot or work to do ahead,” Baughman added.

He says, moving forward, it is important to continue letting members know they should not have to choose between sexual orientation or gender identity and their relationship with God and the church.