GREENSBORO (WFMY) – Listen up, Mother Nature, we are not about to be hit by a hurricane without putting up a fight the best way we know how…by roasting the storm through the use of jokes on the internet.

Wednesday, keen-eyed WFMY staffers noticed there were dozens of Facebook events with ill-advised but hilarious ways to beat the storm, from suggesting we yell “Fake News!” at the hurricane to playing our saxophones in that general direction.

We wrote up the story, laughed about it, and moved on. Except - and we don’t mean to jinx it - but the storm *is* heading further south from here and the wind did die down a bit so who is to say it didn’t work entirely?

We’re not the only ones who noticed. The top comment on our story says “Let it go down in history that North Carolina single-handedly managed to meme-roast a Category 4 Hurricane off course…” Another guy agreed, writing, “we’ve already roasted Florence from a possible 5 to a 2, and made it move track from straight thru NC to SC, why not keep doing it and maybe it’ll just die down completely.”

In honor of all this hard work, here are several more memes people sent us about the hurricane.

DISCLAIMER: We know that this isn’t science. For a full, much more meteorological breakdown of what’s happening with Hurricane Florence, please check out our story here.

