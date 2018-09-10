NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police said an internal investigation is underway after a video was posted online showing the arrest of a teenager in a parking lot.

In response to this video, Norfolk Police posted a statement on Facebook regarding an internal investigation that sparked following the circulation of the video. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone also address the community on Friday.

Authorities say that around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, two officers saw a 16-year-old boy walking in the road in the 200 block of E. 19th St. They stopped the teen because they suspected he was skipping school.

According to Boon, the teen struck one of the officers twice, and the officers asked the teen to put his hand behind his back. Instead of complying, the teen put his hands into his front pockets. So, one of the officers sprayed the teen with OC spray, otherwise known as pepper spray.

Paramedics treated the teen, and he was released to his parent a short time later. Charges for the teenager will be determined at the conclusion of the internal investigation.

The Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough investigation into the use of the pepper spray. The officers involved weren't injured during the interaction and are still on duty.

According to Chief Boone, based on the facts and circumstances of this case, he believes that the officers' use of force was in accordance with the policies and procedures of the Norfolk Police Department.

Boone met with the teen, his family, and their attorney. It was decided that the officers' body camera footage can be reviewed.

As part of his statement, Boone said:

As your Chief, I understand the concerns of the community in its relationship with law enforcement. I have and always will strive to improve this relationship with community engagement and outreach. It is important in these moments that we allow time for law enforcement to investigate these cases thoroughly. The urgency to know what occurred was understandable but I also encouraged patience for the facts to develop in the investigation which included information from you. It is evident through this incident that citizens were willing to come forward and partner with us throughout the investigation. This reinforces our mission toward legitimacy and mutual trust within the community we serve. Let’s continue to work together for safety of each other in all of our Norfolk communities.

Norfolk Police ask that if you have any information regarding the incident, to contact the Office of Professional Standards at 757-664-6159.

© 2018 WVEC