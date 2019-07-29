NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking the public to help locate a 64-year-old woman they say went missing from a nursing home in Uptown New Orleans on Sunday.

Cheryl Hester, 64, was last seen Sunday, July 28 at about 4:30 p.m. leaving the nursing home in the 600 block of Henry Clay Avenue.

She has not been seen or heard from since then. Police believe she may have been in the Hollygrove area Sunday evening.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and slippers.

Officials said anyone with information on Hester's location should call the NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.