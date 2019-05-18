BEAUMONT, Texas — Volunteer Amanda Conway said she is building with a purpose. With each nail and each drill, it's a labor of love.

"It's a very humbling experience," she said.

The volunteers are building beds for children who don't have one.

"It really hurts to know there are kids out there with their own bed," she said.

Conway is a part of the Beaumont chapter of an organization called Sleep in Heavenly Peace. They built 30 beds Saturday, May 18. They will deliver and assemble on their own.

MORE INFO | Sleep in Heavenly Peace's website

"The intention is that we will build once a month," Chapter President Jack Seeley said. "We built seven beds the first time, 20 the second time, we're building 30 today. We're going to try to build 40 next month."

Seeley said they have 90 requests for beds for kids between the ages of three and 17. The requests come from Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties.

"The best estimate is between 2 and 3 percent of the population are kids in that age range that do not have a bed, so if you do the math for a city like Beaumont with 125,000. That means there are 2,500 kids that need a bed."

Conway said she's thrilled to be a part of something filled with so much love.

"We wake up every morning taking complete granted of the fact that we just slept an entire night in our own safe, comfortable, clean bed," Conway said.

She wants to make sure families don't have to worry about where they are going to lay their heads, and that each bed is stamped with love.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace said they need more volunteers.

For more information, click here to contact the Beaumont chapter.