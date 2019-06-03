ANAHUAC, Texas — New video shows the moments a cargo plane crashed into Trinity Bay last month.

The Boeing 767 crashed suddenly on Feb. 24 after taking a sharp nose dive into the water as it approached its final destination of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

All three crew members on board the Amazon cargo plane were killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Sunday found the second black box from the plane. The NTSB said they recovered the flight data recorder in a tweet Sunday. Two days ago, search crews found the cockpit voice recorder.

The flight data recorder was being taken to an NTSB laboratory in Washington D.C. for evaluation.

