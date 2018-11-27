ST. LOUIS — Watch out Las Vegas, St. Louis is coming for your crown of Sin City.

In a new study conducted by WalletHub, St. Louis ranked fifth on their list of 'Most Sinful Cities', a distinction based on vices broken down into seven different categories. Las Vegas topped the list, followed by Los Angeles, New York, Houston then St. Louis.

The vices were broken down into the following categories:

anger and hatred — includes violent crime, deaths due to firearms or bullying

jealousy — includes theft, identity theft and fraud

excesses and vices — includes obesity rates, excessive drinking and smoking

greed — includes casinos, percent of charitable donations and gambling disorders

lust — includes adult entertainment, active Tinder users and teen birth rate

vanity — includes beauty and tanning salons and 'plastic surgery' Google searches

laziness — includes exercise rates, time watching TV and high school dropout rates

St. Louis ranked first in the 'anger and hatred' and 'excesses and vices' categories. The only other city that ranked first in two categories was Los Angeles, which led in the 'lust' and 'vanity' categories.

For the full list, click here.

