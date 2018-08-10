HOUSTON — If you came of age in the 80's get ready for a trip down memory lane.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany are coming to Houston next summer in their 53-city 'Mixtape Tour'.

On Wednesday, May 15, you can enjoy the soundtrack of your glory days at the Toyota Center. The show time has not been announced.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 11 at 10 pm local time. American Express® card members can purchase tickets on Tuesday, October 9 at 10 am local time.

