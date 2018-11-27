If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Shannan Moon recently made history.

Moon is the newly elected Sheriff of Nevada County. She's not only the first female Sheriff for Nevada County, but also the first openly-gay Sheriff in California.

Growing up in Nevada County, Moon, 50, has worked for the Nevada Sheriff’s Department for 28 years, serving under four different Sheriffs.

“I’m excited and definitely humbled by the amount of support I had throughout the campaign, but also excited about the future not only about our department but also this community and how we are going to be able to work together,” Moon said.

She said her journey to the top has not been easy.

“I’ve been openly gay since high school," she said. "I’ve always just been me. I’ve been the first in a lot of different categories and it was never my goal to go out and be the first. It was just my goal to be me.”

Moon said men and women deputies police differently, but at the end of the day, both must prove themselves to earn the respect and trust of both the community and peers.

The top three priorities on her agenda are homelessness, transparency & communications and cannabis ordinances, Moon said. She will be sworn in as Nevada County Sheriff in January.

