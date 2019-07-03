NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland High School art students joined forces with the culinary arts program to help raise awareness and help alleviate the local hunger problem.

The students put on their first "Empty Bowls" luncheon Wednesday. The empty bowls serve as a reminder of the hunger people in the community face daily.

Anna Babin is an eleventh grade art three student. She said the art students each handcrafted their own bowls.

"I feel like I needed to step-up and that's how we were able to step-up and help our community, was this project," Babin said.

Babin said the project not only taught her about art, but what people go through within her own community.

"I didn't realize how many people there are that are hungry, and also how many kids we have at our school who, the only meal that they get sometimes is their lunch," Babin said.

Alyssa Canada is one of the art teachers that helped organize the project.

"My main goal as an art teacher is to get kids exposed to different kinds of art making and also different ideas that go with it," Canada said.

Canada said the "Empty Bowl Project" actually started in the early 90s. Schools, food banks, and community organizations do it all over the nation. She said the bowl is a symbol for the empty bowl people are faced with on a regular basis.

"This is our first year, but we loved it, it's a lot of work but it's so worth it."

For 10 dollars, Nederland ISD staff and administrators were invited to pick out one of the 200 handcrafted bowls made by the students, and enjoy a bowl of soup made by the culinary arts students.

Chef Chuck Harris, the culinary arts instructor, said when the art teachers came to him he was excited to be apart of it. Not only was it an opportunity for his students to learn about cooking, but about helping others as well.

"It was a win-win-win I guess you would say, so they're obviously getting to help in a way to see it's always good to give back to the community, but then they're getting to learn what they do, and what other classes do so it's really cool," Harris said.

The students made three different soups, an Italian bean soup, shrimp bisque, and chicken noodle.

Canada said the goal is for participants to leave with an empty bowl and a full stomach.

"Symbolizing what they've done to combat hunger in our local area."

She hopes people walk away with a reminder of the students that put in the work, and of the people that need their help in the community.

All of the proceeds will go to the Hospitality Center in Port Arthur. They provide a free daily meal for the elderly on fixed incomes, temporarily needy, working poor, disabled and homeless.

Canada said they hope to make the event even bigger next year.