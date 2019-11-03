NEDERLAND, Texas — The annual Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off with Tuesday with the carnival at four o'clock. The band "Thick as Thieves," takes the stage at 7 o'clock.

Passports were pre-sold for $50, and allow you to ride all six days of the festival. The passports have sold out, but armbands can be purchased for $25 at the ticket booth, and can be used Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The chili cook off, motorcycle and car show, and parade all take place on Saturday. The cook off is $25 to enter, and you can find an application online or at the office.

The festival ends Sunday with a crawfish races and the craft and collectibles market. They'll also have a washer tournament for people may enter for $20 a team.

A full list of events can be found here or you can download the NHF app to keep up with what's going on all week.