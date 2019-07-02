AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Avery County Sheriff's Department says a father and his 7-year-old son are safe and okay. The two were reported missing Thursday.

Sheriff Frye says Daniel Bledsoe and 7 year old Wesley did not return home after leaving the boy's school bus stop. The child's mom checked with the school and they informed her that Wesley had never arrived at school.

The two were found Thursday evening at a family's member house in Alabama, the sheriff's office confirmed on its Facebook page.

No other information has been released.