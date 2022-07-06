Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey reacts to Senate gun violence agreement

"Let's recognize that today's announcement doesn't mean we have a solution, but it does support more responsible gun ownership," McConaughey said in part.

In response to Sunday's announcement that a group of U.S. senators had come to an agreement on gun reform, actor Matthew McConaughey said he offers "a firm handshake and a sincere 'thank you'" to those who came together.

The Uvalde native reacted to the news via a post to his Instagram story, adding that although the announcement "does support more responsible gun ownership," it "doesn't mean we have a solution."

"For the first time in 30 years, 'something' has happened. The Senate has agreed on a bipartisan framework of policies that can enhance gun responsibility in America and save lives," McConaughey's post read. "'Something' has been done in an effort to stop some of the deranged individuals that, with every horrific act, abuse and hijack the second amendment. 'Something' has moved that we hope can help deliver on our shared effort to make the loss of so many lives matter."

The Academy Award-winning actor's comments come after he spoke at a White House briefing on June 7 where he shared stories of the Robb Elementary School students who were killed when a gunman opened fire at the school on May 24. At the briefing, he also called on lawmakers to put aside their political affiliations and pass gun control legislation, an issue he said should be nonpartisan.

"Let's recognize that today's announcement doesn't mean we have a solution, but it does support more responsible gun ownership. There is still a lot of hard work for both parties, so let's continue to encourage everyone at the table to act in good father and give them our support to get this job done," the post continued.

A group of 20 senators, made up of both Democrats and Republicans, shared an outline of an agreement to address gun violence that includes efforts to improve school safety, address mental health and certain restraints on gun purchases.

The proposal includes an "enhanced review process" for gun buyers under the age of 21 that would require an investigation period to review juvenile and mental health records. It also includes penalties for straw purchasing and requires more people who sell guns to get federal licenses.

"Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities," a statement from the group of senators read. "Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons."

