U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown calls for resignations of two Republican senators

Brown said Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Texas Senator Ted Cruz played a part in bringing about a "violent insurrection on our democracy."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is calling for the "immediate resignation of Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

Senator Brown made the demand in a Twitter post on Saturday evening where he said the Republican senators had "betrayed their oaths of office and abetted a violent insurrection on our democracy."

He said if they do not resign, the Senate should expel them.

If they do not resign, the Senate must expel them. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 9, 2021

Senators Hawley and Cruz both embraced President Trump's unproven assertion that there was widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Both men were attempting to slow or stop the certification of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden, a process that was happening when Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.

Brown, along with many other mostly Democratic Senators and Congresspeople, has also been vocal about holding Trump accountable for the role they say he played in Wednesday's violence.

Senator Brown has called on President Trump to resign or for congress to impeach and remove him from office.