x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

How did each Supreme Court justice vote on Texas' abortion law?

Here's how each justice voted in Friday's ruling, more than a month after hearing arguments regarding Texas' so-called "Heartbeat Act."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state's abortion ban. The law itself, however, was allowed to remain in effect. 

The court's ruling came nearly six weeks after it heard oral arguments with Senate Bill 8 at the center, Texas' restrictive abortion law which makes getting an abortion illegal once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, typically at six weeks. The law went into effect Sept. 1 and does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

A majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and concluded that abortion providers could pursue a lawsuit against some state officials who bring disciplinary actions. However, a lawsuit can not be brought against Texas judges, clerks or the state attorney general. Supreme Court justices voted 5-4 on this decision.

Chief Justice John Roberts, known as a swing vote in some cases, sided with the left-leaning justices in the minority.

In an 8-1 decision, the majority of justices said that abortion providers can challenge the law itself in federal court and that the lawsuit could move ahead against certain state officials. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only justice to dissent.

Related Articles

Here's a breakdown of how each justice voted in Friday's ruling:

Credit: TEGNA
Credit: TEGNA

Justice Neil Gorsuch 

  • Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Brett Kavanaugh 

  • Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Amy Coney Barrett

  • Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Samuel Alito 

  • Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Clarence Thomas

  • Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 cannot continue

Justice Sonia Sotomayor 

  • Abortion providers can sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Elena Kagan

  • Abortion providers can sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Stephen Breyer 

  • Abortion providers can sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Chief Justice John Roberts

  • Abortion providers can sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general
  • Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Read the full opinion here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Prayer vigil held for Brazoswood football player in ICU after attack

Austin airport takes off with new nonstop flight to hip city next spring

$1,800 from the IRS? Some Americans could be getting it next week

In Other News

Does Veterans Day honor active-duty service members?