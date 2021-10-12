How did each Supreme Court justice vote on Texas' abortion law?

Here's how each justice voted in Friday's ruling, more than a month after hearing arguments regarding Texas' so-called "Heartbeat Act."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state's abortion ban. The law itself, however, was allowed to remain in effect.

The court's ruling came nearly six weeks after it heard oral arguments with Senate Bill 8 at the center, Texas' restrictive abortion law which makes getting an abortion illegal once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, typically at six weeks. The law went into effect Sept. 1 and does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

A majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and concluded that abortion providers could pursue a lawsuit against some state officials who bring disciplinary actions. However, a lawsuit can not be brought against Texas judges, clerks or the state attorney general. Supreme Court justices voted 5-4 on this decision.

Chief Justice John Roberts, known as a swing vote in some cases, sided with the left-leaning justices in the minority.

In an 8-1 decision, the majority of justices said that abortion providers can challenge the law itself in federal court and that the lawsuit could move ahead against certain state officials. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only justice to dissent.

Here's a breakdown of how each justice voted in Friday's ruling:

Justice Neil Gorsuch

Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Samuel Alito

Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Clarence Thomas

Abortion providers cannot sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 cannot continue

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Abortion providers can sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Elena Kagan

Abortion providers can sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Justice Stephen Breyer

Abortion providers can sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 can continue

Chief Justice John Roberts

Abortion providers can sue Texas judges, clerks or attorney general

Challenges to SB 8 can continue