Students react to federal judge ruling that Biden's loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional

HOUSTON — A federal judge in Texas put a stop to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, saying in his ruling that the program usurped Congress's power to make laws.

The Biden administration has appealed to the 5th Circuit looking to overturn Fort Worth District Court Judge Mark Pittman’s ruling that stopped student loan forgiveness.

“The student loan crisis disproportionately affects poor borrowers, black borrowers, just kind of those who need it the most,” said AJ Jerry, a student at the University of Houston.

The loan forgiveness plan would have canceled up to $10,000 in student loans and up to $20,000 for those who received a Pell grant. Some students are frustrated with the court's ruling.

“I’m in complete disagreement with that,” Jerry said. “I feel like we have programs to help small businesses. Like, money has been allocated to people who didn’t necessarily need it. There were certain businesses that really didn’t need those funds. I think, if anything, we should be able to help.”

Judge Pittman explained his reasoning in the ruling.

“In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government," the ruling reads.

“I’m a music student and I’m 40 grand in debt and I plan on trying to be a performer and a teacher, but it’s like, I don’t know if I can pursue what I love,” said Matthew Gibbs, another UH student.

Some students are placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of President Biden.

“I honestly think it’s more on Biden than the Texas judge itself,” Gibbs said. “Because Biden has had the power to cancel all student loan debt for such a long time.”

Other students say they’re indifferent, but recognize the need to borrow responsibly.

“If they want to take out loans that’s them. I commend people for not taking out loans, partially because that shows financial responsibility and that they’re able to think about their future and not to mention manage their time and money so that they can work and go to college,” Ian Schweizerhof said.