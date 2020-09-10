President Trump says he is looking to hold a rally in Florida Saturday as he recovers from COVID-19

The president made the announcement during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Within hours of a White House doctor anticipating President Trump's return to public engagements this weekend the president is already pushing to get back on the campaign trail.

His first stop? Well, it could be Florida.

President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity Thursday night that, "I think I am going to try doing a rally Saturday night. If we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida Saturday night."

He also says he might hold a campaign rally the following night in Pennsylvania.

President @realDonaldTrump is feeling great, saying he will try to do a rally on Saturday night if there is enough time to put it together! pic.twitter.com/LynErpKeuo — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 9, 2020

No details regarding the possible campaign rally's start time, location, capacity or any other specifics have been announced at this time.

The president's push for rallies comes just days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and hours after his doctor said he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday following his coronavirus diagnosis.

But it has yet to be announced if the president has tested positive for coronavirus or if he is still contagious.

"Some percentage of people in that crowd are going to be exposed to some people who are positive and some of those people are either going to get sick or be in a position to transmit COVID to others," Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Public Health said.

"We still don't know much about the long-term risks of it. But we do know that a percentage of the people who acquire COVID will get a new disease for the rest of their lives, it's one of the oddities we have noticed from it."

With the President testing positive for COVID last week, talk of attending or hosting rallies goes against the CDC's guidelines as well.

"We still don't have a vaccine. We do not have a treatment that we know works. We know the president received a lot of different things that will help mitigate the side effects but we still do not have a routine treatment for COVID," Dr. Wolfson warned.

In the meantime, Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Orlando on Saturday to start a bus tour targeting Latino voters. And his wife will visit Tampa on Monday.

As for Dr. Wolfson's best advice for those who choose to attend any of the events? It's the same as before, social distance and wear a mask. He also warns there's a risk for the president's health too, with the chance of being re-exposed to the coronavirus.

"It's important to try to protect yourself, protect the president's health and exercise common sense. This is not a political issue, this is a common-sense issue," Dr. Wolfson said.

Trump says he is expecting to take another COVID-19 test on Friday. That would be one week after he flew to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a three-day hospitalization for the coronavirus.

What other people are reading right now: