KILLEEN, Texas — Another celebrity joined in the effort to spread the word about missing Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen.

Houston rapper Baby Bash posted to his Facebook page, "Find Vanessa!!!! and said he would add $5,000 to the reward.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command increased the reward it's offering on Monday from $15,000 to $25,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts.

Guillen was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black t-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood, investigators said.

The 20-year-old was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment and her belongings were later found in the armory room where she was seen working earlier that day.

Baby Bash is among a number of celebrities who have taken to social media to raise awareness about Guillen's disappearance.

Salma Hayek has posted about Guillen multiple times on her Instagram page.

Guillen's family has held rallies outside Fort Hood several times and pledged to rally every Friday until she's found.

Anyone who has information regarding Guillen's whereabouts can call CID agents at 254-495-7767.

RELATED: Family and friends rally again to keep missing Fort Hood soldier in the headlines

RELATED: Officials give update on search for missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

RELATED: Family of missing Fort Hood soldier holds search parties in Belton, Copperas Cove