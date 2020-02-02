JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A Burkeville teen is once again walking to honor veterans.

This time, he's walking to promote mental health for military members.

Ethan Chrisjohn, 13, plans to walk Saturday, Feb. 1 from Burkeville to Kirbyville and continue walking Sunday, Feb. 2 to Silsbee Walmart along TX 87 to US 96.

A few weeks ago, he walked from Burkeville to Jasper for the anniversary of Operation Desert Storm. But this walk is for the Veterans Crisis Line in Killeen, which is part of a larger organization called We Leave No One Behind Crisis Line.

"He and his friends wanted to walk to raise money for our program to assist us with helping veterans with mental health support and veterans that are in need of items, such as clothing, household goods, and other needs," Vice President and Director of Counseling at We Leave No One Behind Hope Torres said.

Torres said Ethan's projects are an "extremely amazing mission for veterans."

HOTLINE | We Leave No One Behind Crisis Help Hotline: (856) 209-8838

WEBSITE | wlnob-veterancrisislinekilleen.org

