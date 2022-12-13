19 fell overboard while boarding Norfolk-based USNS Comfort in Haiti, Navy says

Two sailors had minor injuries but were treated aboard Comfort and are expected to fully recover.

JEREMIE, Haiti — 19 personnel fell overboard while trying to board the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort in Haiti Monday evening, the U.S. Navy said.

It happened in the vicinity of Jeremie, Haiti, shortly after 7:15 p.m. local time during a transfer from a small boat to Comfort.

All personnel were safely recovered and returned to Comfort with help from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller. Two sailors had minor injuries but were treated aboard Comfort and are expected to fully recover.

The personnel involved were ashore at Wharf de Jeremie in Haiti providing medical care during a Continuing Promise 2022 mission stop, according to the Navy.