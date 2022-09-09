Only British store in Maine honors Queen Elizabeth II

Bridgham & Cook British Goods in Freeport has a memorial set up in front of the store for the queen who died Thursday.

FREEPORT, Maine — Maine might be more than 3,000 miles away from London, but there are still many people here who are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday.

"Sadness all in all that it's finally come to an end," Jay Paulus, whose family owns Bridgham & Cook British Goods in Freeport, said.

He has set up a memorial for the late queen at the front of the store.

"I wanted folks to come in and just be able to reflect and maybe leave a note, leave a thought, that kind of thing, and so far it's been very positive," Paulus said.

Paulus added that he doesn't want this to be a commercial opportunity, but instead a place where people can come and pay their respects.

He said people have been coming in just to shop, but also to talk about the late queen and her legacy.

Bridgham & Cool British Store in Freeport had a memorial at the front of the story honoring Queen Elizabeth II #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/FgedtA6A3Y — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) September 9, 2022

"I liked her work ethic, her sense of family, her style, I always liked to see her little hats," Mary Caruso said while she was shopping on Friday.

At the store, people are able to watch a video of the late queen and her family, looking back at her life while also seeing photos of her. Shoppers can also sign a guest book while taking a moment to remember the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind.

"To reflect on history, we will never see this again here or there," Paulus said.