Amid immigration debate, some states update migrant term

The Biden administration took a similar step for federal agencies. Yet the term “alien” remains in wide use in many states.
Rosalidia Dardon, 54, looks at a picture of her daughter in El Salvador as she sits in a refugee house in Texas, awaiting asylum or a protected immigration status on Nov. 4, 2021. At least seven statehouses have considered or left pending legislation this year to replace the term “illegal,” “alien,” or both from state laws referencing immigrants. Dardon knows from personal experience why the language surrounding immigration is so important. (Acacia Coronado/Report for America via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas — California and Colorado this year banned state agencies from using the word “alien” to refer to immigrants who entered the U.S. without permission.

Supporters of the change say the word is demeaning and dehumanizing, and can have an impact on the treatment of immigrants. The Biden administration took a similar step for federal agencies. Yet the term “alien” remains in wide use in many states. That includes Texas, where a legislative effort to end its use recently failed. 

The word became a focal point of debate in several states earlier this year as the number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border swelled and led to fierce backlash from Republicans.

Read the full AP story here.

