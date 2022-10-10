Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru, study says

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru lines of any fast-food restaurant, according to a recent study.

The 2022 QSR Drive Thru Report said the reason the chain is so slow is simply because it's so popular to begin with. In fact, further context detailed the chain actually fairs better when you take into account the number of cars going through the line and the speed at which they are served.

That explains the 93% satisfaction rating for speed from customers. The chain also came out on top when it came to friendliest service. In fact, if you are looking at the average total time by cars in line -- Chick-Fil-A lands in the top spot because the fast-food chain moves "massive lines in a hurry."

So, who does have the quickest drive-thru time? According to the same study, that would be Taco Bell. Below is the order of the speed of service listed in the report, where Chick-fil-A came in last. The average service time is listed in seconds:

Taco Bell (221.99 seconds)

Dunkin' (238.16 seconds)

KFC (239.02 seconds)

Arby's (261.19 seconds)

Burger King (266.68 seconds)

Hardee's (272.10 seconds)

Wendy's (275.84 seconds)

Carl's Jr. (289.36 seconds)

McDonald's (291.30 seconds)

Chick-fil-A (325.47 seconds)

QSR said it surveyed more than 1,000 consumers who visited at least one drive-thru in the previous 30 days.

According to its website, QSR magazine and QSRmagazine.com provide information about the $350 billion limited-service restaurant industry. Its market includes fast-food, fast-casual dining, coffee, snacks, full-service takeaway, concessions, and more.

