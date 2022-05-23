'Desperately in need' | Hypoallergenic formula to make its way to Texas in the coming days, officials say

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee said she is working on the list for which hospitals, clinics and pharmacies will get the formula.

HOUSTON — Relief is on the way for babies who have a special allergy to certain formulas.

On Sunday, a shipment from Europe landed on U.S. soil carrying 78,000 pounds of hypoallergenic formula made in Switzerland.

The Air Force cargo plane, typically tapped to carry heavy military equipment, was stocked full of baby formula as wheels touched down in Indiana.

From there, the formula will be tested and then shipped across the U.S. this week.

"I'm told that this shipment provides enough formula to take care of 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for a week," Vilsack said.

It’s called ‘Operation Fly Formula,' and this is the first of several flights to come.

“We have to not be in a position where babies are being sent to the hospital because of what they’re eating," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said.

Jackson Lee says she is in close communication with the federal government to find out exactly where that formula will go and says Texas is a priority.

“I’ve asked for Texas to be on one of the number one lists because Texas, among other states so listed, is one of the most desperately hurt and desperately in need," Congresswoman Jackson Lee said.

Jackson Lee says they are working on the list for which hospitals, clinics and pharmacies will get the formula, which will be delivered by truck in the next couple of days.

“The first shipment is for those babies who need a formula by prescription or the mothers have prescriptions or they get it from their doctor’s office," Congresswoman Jackson Lee said.

While these first couple of shipments will focus on hypoallergenic formula, she hopes the flights after that will carry formula for all babies and will be available in stores across Texas.

“We’re looking to get that formula where mothers can access it for their babies. That’s our goal," Congresswoman Jackson Lee said.