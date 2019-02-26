WICHITA FALLS, Texas — When you're lucky enough to turn 100 and you served your country during WWII, you could ask and probably should receive just about anything.

That's not the case for Joe Cuba who turns 100 in March. Mr. Cuba only wants 100 of the same thing---birthday cards.

He has put out a plea on social media, with help of staff at Brookdale Midwestern in Wichita Falls, Texas, for 100 birthday cards by his March 2 birthday.

Stephanie Veitenheimer Please help us by sending Joe a birthday card and share this post. He wants to receive 100 cards for his birthday!!! Update: OMG, this is more than we had expected ya'll. It has been a great day,...

WFMY News 2 is asking you to step up Triad and North Carolina. We can flood his mailbox with birthday cards and words of kindness to thank him for his service.

Please send card(s) to:

Joe Cuba

918 Midwestern Parkway

Wichita Falls, Texas 76302

Mr. Cuba has become somewhat of a celebrity since the February 19 post on Facebook by Stephanie Veitenheimer who is a Sales Manager at the senior living facility (Brooksdale Midwestern).

On February 22, Brooksdale Midwestern posted an update saying Mr. Cuba had received many calls, cards and gifts and for people to continue sending cards. Mr. Cuba says he appreciates and is truly grateful, but we think it's the other way around.

We're grateful for men and women veterans llike Mr. Cuba who unconditionally serve their country and ask for nothing more than a thank you or birthday card in return.

Thank you for your service and happy birthday Mr. Joe Cuba!

In December 2018 Sure Morse asked for birthday cards for her father, who is a WWII veteran and Purple Heart Medal recipient, and he received more than 60,000 cards as of January!