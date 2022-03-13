WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reportedly on life support

The 63-year-old former pro wrestler reportedly suffered complications after hip replacement surgery last week.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Professional wrestling legend Scott Hall, who rose to fame in the 1990s under the ring name Razor Ramon, has been put on life support following complications from a hip replacement surgery last week, according to his friend and former colleague Kevin Nash, along with several media reports.

In a post uploaded to Instagram, Nash said that Hall's family had chosen to discontinue life support and will do so "once his family are in place."

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," Nash wrote. "I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."

According to multiple media reports, Hall endured three heart attacks Sunday night when a blood clot from his surgery site entered his blood stream. Hall is currently situated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga, according to former WWE wrestler Marc Melo and wrestling news site PWTorch.

Hall became an industry star in the ’90s as the Scarface-inspired Razor Ramon. After a number of Intercontinental title runs, Hall left the World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment), to go back to WCW (World Championship Wrestling) where he along with Nash and Hulk Hogan, known as the "New World Order" or nWo, helped revolutionize the sport into a more mature, adult-oriented product.

The stable became the main driving force behind WCW, competing with the WWF in the "Monday Night Wars."

Hall's problems with drugs and alcohol were made public in the late 1990s and were incorporated into a controversial WCW storyline. He later sought treatment and got sober in 2010.

He has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as himself with the nWo and once as the iconic Razor Ramon.

A quote that will live on forever, you will be missed Scott Hall 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oMgvqISRAD — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 14, 2022

Current and former wrestlers have taken to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers to Hall's family.

"The world loves you Scott Hall, hero to many including myself," former WWE wrestler Paige tweeted.

The world loves you Scott Hall, hero to many including myself ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sy3pCriWFG — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 14, 2022

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family, tweeted Impact Wrestling Knockout champion Mickie James. "Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo."