A baby boy who weighed just 9.45 ounces at birth was finally healthy enough to go home this week after months in a Tokyo hospital, Keio University announced.

The boy was born in August, 16 weeks early, through Caesarean-section when he stopped developing and doctors worried he wouldn't survive, according to a Reuters report.

The baby's name has yet to be released, but his mother told Reuters that she's just "grateful that he has grown this big because, honestly, I wasn’t sure he could survive."

At the time of his birth he was tiny enough to fit in the palm of a person's hands.

He's believed to now be the tiniest baby boy to survive. He now weighs just over seven pounds, more than 12 times his original birth weight, according to a Telegraph report.

According to a University of Iowa database that tracks the world's tiniest babies, a German boy born in 2009 held the record previously.

The smallest surviving baby girl weighed just 8.8 ounces when she was born in Germany in 2015.