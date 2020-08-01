A Russian lawmaker warns that a conflict between the U.S. and Iran might lead to a nuclear war. It was just one of many responses by world leaders and other officials after Iran launched a missile strike against bases in Iraq that house U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing Iran's top military commander last week.

“Reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region,” said Vladimir Dzhabarov, a lawmaker with Russia’s upper house of parliament. “If Washington sees that it can’t achieve its goals, there’s a danger of a nuclear war.”

The Russian lawmaker said the U.N. Security Council should get involved to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Iraq's military says it had no troop casualties in the Iranian strike, and President Donald Trump tweeted that “All is well!” as casualty and damage assessments are ongoing.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the missile strike a “slap in the face” of the Americans and said it was time for the U.S. to leave the region.

Germany condemned the missile strike. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urged Iran "not to engage in further escalation."

None of the German troops stationed in Iraq were injured.

Japan says it will urge governments to do their utmost to help ease tensions following an Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq used by U.S. forces.

Japanese Chief Cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Japan remained on track to soon deploy a warship to the Gulf to help safeguard Japanese vessels and oil tankers transiting the area.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says all of his country's troops and diplomatic staff in Iraq are safe after Iran's firing of missiles at two military bases there. Around 300 Australian defense personnel are stationed in Iraq.

France, Poland, Denmark and Finland also said their troops in Iraq were not harmed.

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.