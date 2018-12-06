The 2018 World Cup is finally here as the world's top soccer stars face off over the next month of competition.

With the World Cup only happening once every four years, you may need a quick refresher to stay up to date on what to expect.

Here are some of the top questions in the US surrounding the World Cup, according to Google Trends:

When does the World Cup start?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup begins June 14 and goes through July 15. The first match, featuring host country Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, kicks off June 14 at 11 a.m. ET.

Where is the World Cup 2018?

This year's World Cup is being held in Russia. The matches will take place throughout 11 different host cities with Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow having the first match and the final.

Who is in the World Cup?

Thirty-two countries qualified for this year's World Cup, unfortunately the US didn't make the cut. The teams are split up into eight different groups for the group phase of the competition.

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, IR Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, Korea Republic

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Only two teams from each group advance to the knockout phase of the World Cup.

Who won the last World Cup?

Germany won the 2014 World Cup by defeating Argentina in the final. Only two teams have won back-to-back World Cups, Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962), but Germany hopes to become the third.



How to watch the World Cup in the US?

Fox and Fox Sports 1 will be airing this year's World Cup matches in English while Telemundo and NBC Universo will have the games in Spanish for US viewers.

You can also stream all of the World Cup games on fuboTV (which happens to offer a 7-day free trial).

Kickoff times vary but most days during the group phase of competition matches are scheduled for 8 a.m. ET, 11 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET.

You can find a full schedule of matches and where to watch on FIFA's website.

