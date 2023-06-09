Tickets sales top 1 million for Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

The tournament is on track to be the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history as the field expands to 32 teams for the first time.

SYDNEY, NSW — More than 1 million tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup kicking off in Australia and New Zealand next month, with soccer's international governing body saying the tournament is on track to be the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino issued a statement saying 1,032,884 tickets had been sold up to Friday morning local time in Sydney, surpassing the pre-tournament sales for the 2019 edition in France.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 edition features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24 in France. There are 64 total matches during the tournament.

“Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold," Infantino said. “This means that with over one month to go before kick-off ... 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history. The future is women — and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever!”

Total stadium attendance exceeded 1.35 million at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada, when the number of participating teams had increased to 24 from 16 at the previous edition.