Warning: Photos in this story may be disturbing to some readers.
An Alabama woman finally has some answers after struggling for months with pain, stomach issues, and weight gain. The cause? A 50-pound ovarian cyst.
Kayla Rahn said she had trouble with even the most basic activities and would lose her breath just walking to her car.
Doctors initially told her the solution was just for her to lose weight. But Rahn told WSFA 12 that no matter what she did, she kept gaining weight.
Last month, when the pain became too overwhelming the 30-year-old's mom took her to the emergency room at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
After a series of tests doctors discovered a large mass in one of her ovaries.
“I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying they were going to fix it. I knew something was wrong,” Rahn described to WSFA.
She was taken to surgery and doctors removed the 50-pound cyst.
Dr. Gregory Jones, an OB-GYN who was there during the procedure, said he was shocked by the cyst's size.
"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," said Jones. "We are very excited things went well for her."
Most ovarian cysts don't cause symptoms and go away on their own before women even realize they had one, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, a large ovarian cyst can cause serious issues.
Rahn says she hopes her story will encourage others to seek medical help when something doesn't seem right.