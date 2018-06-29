Warning: Photos in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

An Alabama woman finally has some answers after struggling for months with pain, stomach issues, and weight gain. The cause? A 50-pound ovarian cyst.

Kayla Rahn said she had trouble with even the most basic activities and would lose her breath just walking to her car.

Doctors initially told her the solution was just for her to lose weight. But Rahn told WSFA 12 that no matter what she did, she kept gaining weight.

Last month, when the pain became too overwhelming the 30-year-old's mom took her to the emergency room at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.

After a series of tests doctors discovered a large mass in one of her ovaries.

“I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying they were going to fix it. I knew something was wrong,” Rahn described to WSFA.

She was taken to surgery and doctors removed the 50-pound cyst.

Doctors at Jackson hospital removed this 50 pound cyst from a 30-year-old woman's ovary after she suffered through months of unexplained stomach issues, pain and weight gain.

Jackson Hospital

Dr. Gregory Jones, an OB-GYN who was there during the procedure, said he was shocked by the cyst's size.

***Warning some may find these images disturbing***

Last month doctors at Jackson Hospital removed this 50lb cyst from 30 year old Kayla Rahn's ovary. Tune in at 10 to hear from Rahn on how life has been since her surgery. pic.twitter.com/XPqhoCq1ZA — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) June 28, 2018

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," said Jones. "We are very excited things went well for her."

Most ovarian cysts don't cause symptoms and go away on their own before women even realize they had one, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, a large ovarian cyst can cause serious issues.

Rahn says she hopes her story will encourage others to seek medical help when something doesn't seem right.

For months Kayla Rahn dealt with stomach pain and weight gain.

Medical professionals told her the solution was simple...lose weight. She is now recovering after having a 50 pound cyst removed from her ovary. Rahn encourages everyone to listen to their bodies. pic.twitter.com/iEhLnOIzgn — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) June 28, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA