LATHROP, Calif. — Stella Artois at Targét? Fancy.

Elysia Johnson's Target run ended up landing her in jail. Police in Lathrop, California, say Johnson picked up a six-pack of Stella Artois while shopping Saturday afternoon.

Rather than heading toward the checkout, she allegedly walked into a dressing room and hung out for more than an hour to drink all the beer. She walked out of the store with more than $200 of merchandise.

Target's loss prevention detained her not long after. Johnson later was booked into the San Joaquin County jail on a shoplifting charge and three additional warrants, according to police.

