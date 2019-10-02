Sen. Amy Jean Klobuchar
Born: May 25, 1960
Birthplace: Plymouth, Minnesota
Age on Inauguration Day: 60
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website: https://amyklobuchar.com/
Education: Yale University (Bachelor’s degree in political science – magna cum laude); University of Chicago Law School (Juris Doctor)
Professions: Attorney
Public office: Hennepin County attorney; U.S. Senator from Minnesota since 2007.
Personal: Klobuchar and her husband, John Bessler, have one child.
Life and career:
- Last name is pronounced KLOW-buh-shar.
- Senior thesis at Yale was turned into a book. "Uncovering the Dome" looked at the politics of building the Metrodome in Minneapolis, which served as the home of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings for decades.
- Ran for Senate on Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party ticket, which is the official name of the Democratic party in Minnesota.
- Has shown willingness to work with Republicans during her time in the Senate. In the 114th Congress (2015-2016), she finished with the most sponsored or co-sponsored bills signed into law – 27 in total.
- Klobuchar, who has supported abortion rights, came under fire in 2015 after a bill she co-authored to prevent girls from being sold into sex slavery ended up with an anti-abortion provision added. Politico reported the provision had somehow been overlooked until it reached the Senate floor. It forced Democrats to vote down their own bill until a new deal was reached with Republicans.
Sources: Congress.gov; Britannica.com; Washington Post; Northwestern University