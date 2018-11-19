The Trump administration has fully restored press credentials for CNN reporter Jim Acosta, the media organization confirmed.

As a result, CNN has dropped their lawsuit against the administration citing that it was "no longer necessary" and said they look forward to covering the White House.

CNN also said a letter was sent to Acosta detailing new rules for reporter conduct during presidential press conferences, which included "a single question" from each journalist with follow-ups permitted only "at the discretion of the President or other White House officials."

Acosta tweeted shortly after thanking everyone for their support adding, "As I said last Friday... let's get back to work."

A federal judge had ordered that Acosta's credentials be temporarily restored Friday, but the White House had sent Acosta a letter saying they had made the "preliminary decision" to suspend his pass when the judge's order expires.

As a response, CNN reported that they had asked the U.S. District court for another emergency hearing in response.

In a court filing Monday, CNN said the administration was creating "retroactive due process." The network tweeted that the White House "is continuing to violate the First and Fifth amendments of the Constitution."

The White House argued Acosta did not follow "basic standards" at a news conference when he scrapped with President Donald Trump.

A judge last week issued a ruling of a "limited nature" that restored Acosta's credentials temporarily while a CNN lawsuit against the administration proceeds.

