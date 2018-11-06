After days of speculation, IHOP revealed Monday the "b" in it's (temporary) name change to "IHOb" stands for burgers.

The move from International House of Pancakes to International House of burgers is part of a campaign to promote their new lineup of burgers.

Naturally other restaurant chains had some thoughts to share on social media about the "IHOb" announcement.

When asked by a Twitter user about IHOb, Wendy's tweeted that it's "not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard."

IHOb then chimed in saying they don't have any beef with Wendy's and "just want to share our beef with the world."

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Whataburger and A&W were among the other restaurants who sent out their own not-so-subtle responses.

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

