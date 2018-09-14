New Bern, the city on the North Carolina coast where the Neuse River and Trent River intersect, was reeling Friday after being inundated from flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

At least 150 people are still waiting to be rescued from the attics and rooftops of their homes as of 1 p.m. Friday, said New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw, whose adult daughter had 1 foot of water in her own home, he said.

Outlaw said at least 4,200 homes and 300 businesses in New Bern have sustained damage from flooding or trees. He said that only 300 of the city's 22,000 residents have power as of Friday afternoon, as the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm.

The City of New Bern said in a tweet before dawn Friday that there were about 150 people who still needed swift-water rescue. New Bern is about 32 miles north of Morehead City, North Carolina, and 101 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Outlaw said that number remains unchanged.

Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. #FlorenceNC — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

"What happens is that we rescue some people and then we find out there are still more who need it," he said. "People who live in New Bern have experienced hurricanes before, but it has been a long time since we have experienced something like this."

“We’re estimating we’ve rescued 150-200,” New Bern Police Lt. David Daniels said early Friday morning.

Members of the Louisiana Cajun Navy were assisting with rescue operations but later moved to Wilmington after emergency responders said conditions were under control. Clyde Cain, the Admiral of the Louisiana Cajun Navy, told WWL that local first responders would handle all calls for rescue and evacuation.

About 70 people in Jacksonville, North Carolina, had to be moved to safety from a hotel whose structural integrity was threatened by the hurricane.

Authorities advised residents who had not evacuated to go to the highest point in their homes, call 911 for help, keep their cell batteries charged as best they can and wait for help to arrive.

Some people responded with tweets by giving information about other people who they claimed were trapped. New Bern police urged anyone who needs assistance or know of people who need assistance to call 911 operators and give specific details, like the person's name, location and possible phone numbers.

Tom Ballance said his wife went to Atlanta and he stayed behind in their New Bern home with their three dogs and a cat. At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the electricity went out. By midnight, his rain gauge showed that he'd gotten 9 inches of rain since mid-afternoon. He drifted off to sleep. About 40 minutes later, he woke and went to a sun room, where he'd boarded up all the windows except for a small hole. He shone a flashlight through the glass.

"I about jumped out of my skin," he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Friday morning. "These were waves crashing down."

The Neuse River is about 25 feet away, and downhill from Ballance's house. He decided that if the water reached the house, he'd take the pets to the second floor.

"The water kept rising and kept rising," he said. The water never made it to his home.

The city of New Bern issued a curfew Friday morning, effective from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday "upon any public street, alley or roadway or upon public property."

New Bern, the city where Pepsi was invented in a drugstore, was still experiencing winds in the 70 mph range Friday afternoon.

"We aren't going to try to restore power for quite some time, probably," Outlaw, the mayor, said. "You don't want to put someone in a bucket and send them high into the air to mess with power lines in 70 mph winds."

No deaths have been reported in New Bern, but the situation caused by Hurricane Florence is dire, the mayor said.

"Things here are very, very serious," he said. "If you've ever doubted the destructiveness of a hurricane, what's happening here will make you a believer."

Hours before the storm made landfall Friday, workers at New Bern's WCTI-TV NewsChannel 12 had to abandon their studio for the "first time in history," the station posted on Facebook Thursday night. A spokesperson for the ABC affiliate said that roads around the building were flooding.

Video posted on Twitter showed a meteorologist telling viewers they'd be taken to coverage from its sister station WPDE in Myrtle Beach before walking offscreen. A Doppler radar picture in the background that kept rolling amid the silence showed Florence swirling toward the coast. Just after midnight, the station tweeted that everyone had safely evacuated. "Little rough but we're all out," a tweet said.

Eerie video as WCTI's meteorologists finally evacuate due to rising waters mid-broadcast, leaving just the radar of Florence's rain bands looping on repeat pic.twitter.com/9vxFqB8ZXl — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) September 14, 2018

Contributing: The Associated Press.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved