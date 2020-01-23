CANBERRA, ACT — A C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker with three aboard has crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.

It's not immediately clear the condition of those aboard, and there were few other initial details.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.

Blackened trees poke through the scorched ground after a wildfire ripped through near Kangaroo Valley, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

AP