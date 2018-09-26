President Donald Trump says he's open to changing his mind on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — if the evidence at Thursday's Senate committee hearing is compelling.

Trump says at a news conference in New York that he'll watch the testimony from Kavanaugh and a woman who's accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The president was asked about whether he might be persuaded to withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination. Trump said: "If I thought he was guilty of something like this ... yeah, sure."

Trump is calling Kavanaugh was "one of the highest quality people" he's ever met. The president insists the accusations are false and he's accusing Democrats of playing politics.

He also trumpeted his efforts to rewrite the nation's trade deals including news that the U.S. and Japan will open negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

And he's touting the deal he signed with South Korea earlier this week.

Trump is also repeating his claims that China is trying to meddle in the upcoming midterm elections because they oppose his tough trade policies.

He says, "they would like to see me lose an election because they've never been challenged like this."

Trump is addressing a roomful of hundreds of reporters from U.S. and international media organizations in a sweltering hotel ballroom.

