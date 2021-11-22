Walmart making PlayStation 5 available on Cyber Monday -- with a catch

Walmart is making the elusive PlayStation 5 available on Monday, but only for select customers.

Walmart's Cyber Monday sales will include exclusive access for its Walmart+ members to get their hands on gaming consoles, including the elusive PlayStation 5, the retailer said this week.

Walmart is kicking off its "CyberWeek" with what it calls Twitter's first shoppable livestream, hosted by singer Jason Derulo. It begins at 7 p.m. EST Sunday.

"Jason will host a 30-minute variety show highlighting electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests and much more," Walmart Chief Marketing Officer William White said in a statement.

Then on Monday at 12 p.m. EST, the virtual doors open for Walmart+ paid members to get exclusive access to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital and Xbox Series X. Walmart said the sale is online only and while supplies last.

The PlayStation 5 was one of the hardest electronics to find last holiday season and it hasn't gotten much better this year. CBS News reports the global computer chip shortage -- which has affected the availability of many appliances and cars -- and an increased demand for electronics are mainly to blame.

Other deals Walmart says it will have on Cyber Monday include:

onn. 58” 4K Roku TV for $328 -- $150 savings

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard for $89 -- $109 savings

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” for $99 -- $30 savings

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-QT XL Pressure Cooker for $149 (Special Buy)

Spalding 54” Shatter-proof Portable Basketball Hoop for $185 -- $114 savings