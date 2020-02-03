Wall Street futures showed signs Monday of a bounce back after concerns over the impact of the new coronavirus led to the worst week for the markets since 2008. Asian markets were also having a positive day Monday.

As of 12:15 a.m. Monday, the S&P 500 futures were up 15.9 points (0.54%). Dow Jones futures were up 179 points (0.71%) and Nasdaq futures were up 51.25 (0.61%).

Share prices in Asia have charged back from their retreat last week, with mainland Chinese indexes gaining 3% as data showed progress in restoring factory output after weeks of disruptions from the viral outbreak.

RELATED: Wall Street's worst week since 2008

RELATED: Virus anxiety triggers biggest 1-day market drop since 2011

Shares also rose in Japan, rebounding from early losses. Benchmarks also were higher in Hong Kong and South Korea, though they fell in Sydney and Taiwan.

Stocks have been swooning as investors fret the coronavirus outbreak will derail the global economy. The U.S. markets lost more than 10% of their value from recent highs, sending them into "correction" territory. But in those declines, some see opportunities to buy.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even further. That has sent shares tumbling for oil giants like Exxon and Chevron while smaller producers with idling rigs continue to slash jobs.

Oil industry analysts fear that what they thought was a contained disruption may instead lead to more travel restrictions and even less oil consumed.