Less than two days after Hurricane Michael ravaged Panama City Beach, Florida, a Waffle House restaurant there is back in business.

The company tweeted Friday morning that the Waffle House on Back Beach Rd. was open. A photo accompanying the caption showed a line of more than 25 people waiting outside.

"Good Morning Panama City Beach @WaffleHouse! Unit 1092 on Back Beach Rd is open!" Waffle House news tweeted.

Good Morning Panama City Beach @WaffleHouse! Unit 1092 on Back Beach Rd is open! pic.twitter.com/7El0ZWCGRZ — Waffle House News (@WaffleHouseNews) October 12, 2018



Waffle House is known for staying open during some of the worst natural disasters, but Hurricane Michael managed to shut down at least 30 restaurants.

Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner told USA TODAY Wednesday that the closed restaurants were spread across two states, with 22 being closed in Florida and 8 in Georgia.

Warner said that Waffle House had not been able to check the damage at its locations yet but planned to do so early Thursday. The company would then develop a reopening plan, he said in an email.

On Friday, it was unclear how many locations had reopened.

At least one location sustained significant damage in the storm, according to a WJAX-TV report Wednesday. A billboard fell on a Panama City location, causing significant damage to the building, the station reported.

Panama City was hit hard by Michael, and most homes were still standing, but no property was left undamaged. Downed power lines and twisted street signs lay all around. Aluminum siding was shredded and homes were split by fallen trees. Hundreds of cars had broken windows. The hurricane damaged hospitals and nursing homes in Panama City, and officials worked to evacuate hundreds of patients.

