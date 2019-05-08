Chicago had its most violent weekend this year, resulting in seven deaths and 48 injuries, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Over the course of 56 hours, seven people were killed and 48 others were hurt in various shooting incidents in Chicago.

Victims ranged in age between five and 56 years old. According to the Tribune, the violence all occurred on Chicago's West and South sides.

On Monday, Chicago police released audio from one of the weekend's most violent shootings. In the recording several rounds of gunfire can be heard as well as car engines revving.

"Criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against," Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago police said on Twitter.

Warning: Video contains sound of gunfire.

CNN reports that the Mount Sinai hospital had to temporarily stop accepting patients Sunday morning because it was at capacity following the shootings. Mount Sinai is one of five trauma centers in Chicago, according to Roberta Rakove, the hospital's VP for External Affairs.

The hospital started re-accepting patients around 6:30 a.m Sunday.

"As a city we have to stand up and do a hell of a lot more then we've done in a very long time," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference. "It's shameful and I can't say the things that I saw on Saturday are things that I have even the capacity to process yet."

Chicago's violent weekend coincided with the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio killing at least 32 people and injuring dozens more..

"What more will it take before we finally get a handle on the gun violence not in Chicago, but across this country," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said during his Monday afternoon press conference.

Also during the press conference, Johnson announced a new database police will use to track Chicago's gun offenders.

According to WLS, this weekend's violence in Chicago follows violence last weekend, which left eight people dead and 40 others hurt.