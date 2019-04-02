GREENSBORO, N.C. — As soon as Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine took his shirt off during the Super Bowl halftime show, social media went crazy! Lots of folks started pointing to a double standard.
So many of you asked on social media about why a man can go shirtless but not a woman, that we wanted to do a really quick Verify here. We went straight to the Federal Communications Commission rules to find you an answer. We could not find an actual rule about men versus women.
Instead, the FCC says something is obscene if it lacks value, is offensive and is something that would appeal to an average person's "prurient interest." That basically means: does it turn on the average person?
So if enough people wrote in complaining, we can verify the FCC could actually take action. But that probably won't happen. And if it did, it would probably end up in a lengthy court case.
