GREENSBORO, N.C. — As soon as Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine took his shirt off during the Super Bowl halftime show, social media went crazy! Lots of folks started pointing to a double standard.

RELATED | Fans Question Why Adam Levine can be Shirtless at Super Bowl Halftime After Janet Jackson Incident

PHOTOS: Adam Levine goes shirtless in Super Bowl halftime show ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

So many of you asked on social media about why a man can go shirtless but not a woman, that we wanted to do a really quick Verify here. We went straight to the Federal Communications Commission rules to find you an answer. We could not find an actual rule about men versus women.

Instead, the FCC says something is obscene if it lacks value, is offensive and is something that would appeal to an average person's "prurient interest." That basically means: does it turn on the average person?

So if enough people wrote in complaining, we can verify the FCC could actually take action. But that probably won't happen. And if it did, it would probably end up in a lengthy court case.

